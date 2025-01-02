Summarize Simplifying... In short At just 18, Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh has become the youngest world champion, breaking Garry Kasparov's record from 1985.

His victory over China's Ding Liren in Singapore, coupled with his strategic gameplay, earned him the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

Gukesh, humbled by the honor, promises to continue delivering his best moves and bring more laurels for India.

Gukesh has been chosen for the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award (Photo credit: X/@DGukesh)

D Gukesh motivated to work harder after Khel Ratna honor

By Rajdeep Saha 08:52 pm Jan 02, 2025

What's the story Indian chess prodigy, D Gukesh, has been chosen for the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the awardees. Gukesh will be one of four athletes, along with shooter Manu Bhaker, hockey player Harmanpreet Singh, and Paralympian Praveen Kumar, to receive the honor on January 17 at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Here's what the chess star said.

Gukesh's historic victory in FIDE World Championship

Notably, in December 2024, Gukesh made history by becoming the youngest world champion. He accomplished the feat by defeating China's Ding Liren in the final in Singapore. With this victory, he broke the record of Garry Kasparov, who won the title at age 22 in 1985. At just 18 years, Gukesh also became only the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to clinch this title.

Gukesh expresses gratitude and future aspirations post-award announcement

"I am extremely humbled and honored to know that the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award for me," he said. "This award will motivate me to work even harder and achieve more laurels for the country in 2025. This means a lot to me and my family and my team. Thank you so much," Gukesh added.

Gukesh's strategy led to victory in final game

The final game of the match had Gukesh and Ding tied at 6.5 points each. In the 14th game, Ding made a crucial mistake on the 53rd move while playing with white pieces. Gukesh's strategy of keeping the pressure on Ding, who was a pawn down, ultimately led to an unforced error from last year's world champion in the closing stages. This strategic play clinched his historic victory.

Sports Ministry announces list of Khel Ratna, Arjuna awardees

The Sports Ministry has announced the list of athletes who will be conferred the Khel Ratna, Arjuna and Dhronacharya awards on January 17. Four athletes are to be conferred the Khel Ratna award while 32 athletes will be awarded the Arjuna Award. The Dhronacharya Award is reserved for three coaches. The awards will be given by the President of India at a special ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

'I promise to continue delivering my best moves'

Gukesh took to X and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating he will continue to deliver his best moves. "Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, I am truly grateful and feel humbled to receive the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Your words and guidance have always inspired me to strive for excellence and make the nation proud. I promise to continue delivering my best moves on 64 squares and outside of it," Gukesh wrote on X.