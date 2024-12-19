Summarize Simplifying... In short Amit Shah, a prominent Indian politician, has sparked nationwide controversy and protests with his remarks about political figure Ambedkar, leading to calls for his resignation.

'Allergic to Ambedkar': Vijay criticizes Amit Shah over controversial remarks

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:50 pm Dec 19, 202402:50 pm

What's the story Tamil actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President, Vijay, has slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his latest remarks on BR Ambedkar. The controversy erupted after Shah said in Parliament that it has become a trend to take Ambedkar's name often. "If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven," he said. His remarks drew widespread outrage from different political parties demanding Shah's resignation.

Vijay's response

'Some people may be allergic to the name Ambedkar'

In a tweet on Wednesday, Vijay condemned Shah's comments, saying some people may be "allergic" to Ambedkar's name. He said Ambedkar was an unparalleled political and intellectual giant who was revered by all Indians. "Ambedkar...Ambedkar... Ambedkar... His name. Let us keep chanting his name with joy in our hearts and on our lips," he added.

Defense and criticism

PM Modi defended Shah amid nationwide protests

The controversy snowballed into nationwide protests with opposition parties demanding Shah's resignation. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders have defended Shah, accusing Congress of having an "anti-Ambedkar" stance. In a series of tweets, PM Modi said Congress's "rotten ecosystem" and "malicious lies" can't conceal its wrongdoings. He further added the Home Minister had revealed the opposition party's "dark history of insulting" Ambedkar.

Resignation demands

Shah's response to resignation demands and further criticism

Responding to calls for his resignation, Shah said he would resign if it pleased Congress but stressed it wouldn't solve any problems. Meanwhile, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President and BR Ambedkar's grandson Prakash Ambedkar demanded BJP release the full tape of Shah's comments. He alleged the part available in public shows a "haunting voice" of hatred toward his grandfather.

Widespread condemnation

Other political leaders condemned Shah's remarks

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also slammed Shah's remarks. Yadav said Shah should quit politics since he seems to have a problem with Ambedkar. Thackeray accused the BJP of disrespecting Maharashtra's icons, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr. Ambedkar, while Banerjee called the comments reflective of the BJP's "casteist and anti-Dalit mindset."