Summarize Simplifying... In short A scuffle in the Indian Parliament involving BJP and Congress MPs has led to controversy and potential legal action.

The conflict began when BJP MPs blocked Congress members from entering Parliament, with allegations of physical force being used.

The incident was sparked by controversial remarks made by a BJP leader about Ambedkar, leading to protests and privilege motions filed against him. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sarangi suffered injuries on his forehead

PM Modi calls 'injured' BJP MPs, inquires about health

By Chanshimla Varah 02:01 pm Dec 19, 202402:01 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reached out to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, who were allegedly injured in a scuffle in Parliament. The incident happened amid protests over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about Dr. BR Ambedkar, which heightened tensions between the opposition and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) lawmakers. Sarangi suffered injuries on his forehead and blamed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for pushing another MP toward him, resulting in his fall.

Accusations denied

Gandhi accused of causing injuries, denies allegations

Rajput was also injured in the scuffle. BJP leader Nishikant Dubey alleged Gandhi pushed an aged parliamentarian and accused the Congress leader of resorting to gundagardi (rowdy behavior). However, Gandhi denied the allegations, saying he was blocked and pushed by BJP MPs while trying to enter Parliament. "I was trying to enter Parliament and the BJP MPs were stopping me, pushing me and threatening me," he told reporters.

Legal action

Minister criticizes Gandhi, legal action considered

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also slammed Gandhi for allegedly using force in Parliament, sarcastically asking if Gandhi had "learnt karate, kung fu" to hurt other MPs. Rijiju demanded an apology from Gandhi and said legal action would be taken. The scuffle started when INDIA bloc members tried entering Parliament, where the BJP MPs were holding a parallel protest instead of taking an alternate route. This resulted in a confrontation at Makar Dwar, the main entrance of Parliament.

Controversial remarks

Shah's remarks on Ambedkar spark controversy

The scuffle was triggered by Shah's comments: "It has become the fashion to say 'Ambedkar, Ambedkar...' If they (the opposition) took God's name so many times, they will get a place in heaven." While the Congress and Samajwadi Party led protests against Shah's comments, Trinamool Congress and Congress filed privilege motions against him in the Rajya Sabha. Sarangi is an MP from the Balasore constituency, Odisha, who has a social service background and has held various key positions since 2009.