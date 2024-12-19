PM Modi calls 'injured' BJP MPs, inquires about health
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reached out to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, who were allegedly injured in a scuffle in Parliament. The incident happened amid protests over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about Dr. BR Ambedkar, which heightened tensions between the opposition and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) lawmakers. Sarangi suffered injuries on his forehead and blamed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for pushing another MP toward him, resulting in his fall.
Gandhi accused of causing injuries, denies allegations
Rajput was also injured in the scuffle. BJP leader Nishikant Dubey alleged Gandhi pushed an aged parliamentarian and accused the Congress leader of resorting to gundagardi (rowdy behavior). However, Gandhi denied the allegations, saying he was blocked and pushed by BJP MPs while trying to enter Parliament. "I was trying to enter Parliament and the BJP MPs were stopping me, pushing me and threatening me," he told reporters.
Minister criticizes Gandhi, legal action considered
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also slammed Gandhi for allegedly using force in Parliament, sarcastically asking if Gandhi had "learnt karate, kung fu" to hurt other MPs. Rijiju demanded an apology from Gandhi and said legal action would be taken. The scuffle started when INDIA bloc members tried entering Parliament, where the BJP MPs were holding a parallel protest instead of taking an alternate route. This resulted in a confrontation at Makar Dwar, the main entrance of Parliament.
Shah's remarks on Ambedkar spark controversy
The scuffle was triggered by Shah's comments: "It has become the fashion to say 'Ambedkar, Ambedkar...' If they (the opposition) took God's name so many times, they will get a place in heaven." While the Congress and Samajwadi Party led protests against Shah's comments, Trinamool Congress and Congress filed privilege motions against him in the Rajya Sabha. Sarangi is an MP from the Balasore constituency, Odisha, who has a social service background and has held various key positions since 2009.