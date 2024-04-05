Next Article

AAP has justified the placement of Kejriwal's photo

'Awful': Kejriwal's photo next to Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar triggers backlash

By Riya Baibhawi 05:46 pm Apr 05, 2024

What's the story The placement of jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's photograph alongside revered freedom fighters Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar has triggered controversy. On Friday, Singh's grandson Yadvinder Sandhu slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying that he felt awful after seeing the image. To recall, the controversial image, unveiled by Sunita Kejriwal during a press conference, shows the Delhi CM behind bars and is positioned between portraits of Singh and Ambedkar.

Criticism voiced

Attempt to compare Kejriwal to Bhagat Singh, says grandson

In a video message, Sandhu said, "I felt awful after seeing this. An attempt was made to compare him with the legends. I would ask the AAP to refrain from such activities." He added that people can only follow in the footsteps of these legends and can't compare with them. Notably, Jagmohan Singh, the freedom fighter's nephew, criticized the current government for failing to uphold the principles of Bhagat Singh and Ambedkar but remained indifferent to the controversy.

BJP's accusation

BJP accuses AAP of disrespecting national heroes

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also joined the slugfest, accusing AAP of disrespecting national heroes through Kejriwal's photo placement. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor claimed that Sunita Kejriwal had disgraced Delhi's citizens by positioning her husband's picture amidst portraits of such esteemed personalities. Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju echoed Sandhu's sentiments, questioning the audacity of such a comparison.

AAP's stand

AAP defends Kejriwal's photo placement amidst controversy

Meanwhile, in response to the criticism, the AAP defended its position. Senior party leader Sanjay Singh questioned why it was problematic for Kejriwal's photo to be placed alongside those of Bhagat Singh and Ambedkar. He clarified that they were merely trying to emulate their ideals and not claiming to be on par with them. Delhi minister Atishi further argued that Kejriwal's photos serve as a reminder of the ongoing struggle, which she believes is comparable to the freedom struggle.

Twitter Post

Watch: Sunita Kejriwal's video message