What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a response to a letter penned by over 600 lawyers from across India, which was addressed to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud. The legal professionals expressed their concerns about perceived political and professional influences impacting judicial decisions. In his response, posted on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi labeled this as "vintage Congress culture".

Context

Why does this story matter?

The letter was delivered in the wake of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in an alleged money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. Following his arrest, the United States (US) and Germany called for a just and transparent legal process in the trial, which India condemned as interference in others's internal matters. Diplomats of both countries had been summoned by India regarding the matter.

Criticism

PM Modi criticizes "vintage Congress culture"

Modi criticized the Congress party in his response, stating, "To browbeat and bully others is vintage Congress culture." He referred to a time five decades ago when the party had called for a "committed judiciary." The PM accused the Congress of wanting commitment from others for their selfish inter1ests but desisting from any commitment towards the nation. He concluded by saying that 140 crore Indians are rejecting them.

Twitter Post

Read: PM's statement here

Congress responds

Congress leader retorts to PM Modi's remarks

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh responded to Modi's post on X, calling it "the height of hypocrisy." He asserted that "140 crore Indians are waiting to give him a befitting reply very soon," hinting at the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections set to take place from April to June. "All that the Prime Minister has done in the last ten years is divide, distort, divert, and defame," he added.

Twitter Post

Read: Jairam Ramesh's statement here

Concerns

Lawyers' letter highlights threat to judiciary

In their letter, the lawyers condemned the "vested interest group" for attempting to manipulate judicial processes, influence court judgments, and damage the judiciary's reputation with false claims. The letter was signed by prominent lawyers such as Harish Salve, Manan Kumar Mishra, Adish Agarwala, Chetan Mittal, Hitesh Jain, Ujjwala Pawar, Uday Holla, and Swaroopama Chaturvedi. In their letter, the legal professionals argue that the group's strategies are a direct attack on the courts' honor and dignity.

Undermining judiciary

Lawyers highlight pressure tactics in politically charged cases

The letter also highlights the group's use of pressure tactics in politically sensitive cases, particularly those involving politicians accused of corruption. The signatories suggest that some lawyers are damaging the judiciary by defending politicians during the day and attempting to influence judges through media at night. They argue that these actions not only harm the courts but also pose a threat to India's democratic fabric.