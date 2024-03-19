Next Article

BJP announced its alliance with the PMK on Tuesday

2024 polls: BJP allocates 10 seats to PMK in TN

By Riya Baibhawi 06:25 pm Mar 19, 202406:25 pm

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday finalized its seat-sharing agreement with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu. Under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fold, the PMK has been allocated 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state by the BJP. The PMK—dominated by the Vanniyar community—holds sway in several northern districts of Tamil Nadu. The party contested both the 2014 and 2019 general elections as part of the NDA.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The BJP is a marginal presence in northern Tamil Nadu, and hence it is easy for the party to spare 10 seats for the PMK. A senior BJP figure noted that while the party holds sway in South and West regions, aligning with the PMK extends their reach into the North. This alliance is anticipated to facilitate the BJP's advancement in Dindigul and Mayiladuthurai in the state's delta area.

PMK endoses NDA alliance

PMK President predicts success for alliance

Other than the PMK, the BJP has tied up with the Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam—which also guarantees it the support of ousted All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader O Panneerselvam, Puthiya Neethi Katchi, Puthiya Tamilagam, GK Vasan's Tamil Maanila Congress, the Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazagham. Meanwhile, commenting on the seat-sharing agreement, PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss said that the BJP-PMK alliance is eyeing a massive win not only in Tamil Nadu but also across India.

BJP predicts victory

We'll have a massive victory in 2024: Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai also predicted a win for the alliance in the upcoming polls. "Since yesterday night, Tamil Nadu has changed. We'll have a massive victory in 2024 and a political change in 2026," he said. He also said that details about the seats will be shared later. According to reports, the PMK has also extracted a promise of a Cabinet post from the BJP.

DMK-Congress alliance

DMK allocates 9 TN seats, Puducherry seat to Congress

The announcement came a day after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) decalred the allocation of nine Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry to its principal ally, the Congress. The specific constituencies were unveiled after a rally steered by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and DMK leader MK Stalin. Notably, the DMK also designated the Tiruchirappalli constituency to the Vaiko-led Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), currently represented by the Congress's Su Thirunavukkarasar.