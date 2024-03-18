Next Article

Tamil Nadu: DMK announces INDIA's seat allocation for 2024 elections

By Riya Baibhawi 06:50 pm Mar 18, 202406:50 pm

What's the story Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday announced the allocation of nine Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry to its principal ally, the Congress party. The specific constituencies were unveiled after a rally steered by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and DMK leader MK Stalin. Notably, the DMK also designated the Tiruchirappalli constituency to the Vaiko-led Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), currently represented by the Congress's Su Thirunavukkarasar.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The DMK is part of the Congress-led opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which aims to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance in the general elections. In 2019, an alliance led by the DMK clinched an impressive victory, securing 38 out of 39 seats. The Congress—a vital component of this coalition—won eight out of the nine seats it contested. Notably, the Kamal Hassan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam has pledged its support to the INDIA for the 2024 polls.

Allocation

Seat allocation among allies in Tamil Nadu

Under the seat-sharing arrangement, the DMK will contest 22 constituencies, including Chennai North, Chennai South, and Vellore among others. The Congress, meanwhile, has been allocated seats in Tiruvallur, Krishnagiri, Karur, and seven other constituencies. Other allies such as Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India and Indian Union Muslim League have also been allotted specific seats for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

2024 polls

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election schedule

The Election Commission of India, under Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, has announced that the voting for all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu will take place in a single phase on April 19. The votes will be counted on June 4. At 39, Tamil Nadu has the fifth most number of Lok Sabha seats in the country, comprising 32 unreserved and seven reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidate.

Congress's statement

Congress leader Venugopal underscores Congress-DMK alliance

Amid reports of the seat-sharing allocation, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal underscored the unity between the Congress and the DMK, asserting that the two parties will remain united. "The DMK and the Congress will fight together, go together and win together," he said. He expressed confidence that the candidates fielded by the alliance would win all 39 seats.