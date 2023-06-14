India

Tamil Nadu: After getting arrested, minister cries on camera

June 14, 2023

Balaji was admitted to a hospital after questioning by the ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader V Senthil Balaji on money laundering charges in Chennai, reported NDTV. He was arrested following a long session of questioning, but was afterwards admitted to a hospital after he complained of uneasiness. Upon reaching the hospital, Balaji was seen crying inside the vehicle.

Watch: Balaji breaks down after arrest

ED raided Balaji's premises on Tuesday

The ED arrested Balaji after raiding his premises on Tuesday. Balaji was taken for questioning following the raids. He might be produced before a special court on Wednesday. The action came months after the Supreme Court permitted the ED to investigate allegations against Balaji related to an alleged cash-for-jobs scam case during his tenure as minister during the late CM J Jayalalithaa's government.

There's 'symptoms' that Balaji was 'tortured': State minister

On Wednesday, dramatic scenes unfolded outside Chennai's Omandurar government hospital as Balaji arrived for a medical examination. He broke down into tears inside an ambulance, while his supporters stood outside shouting slogans against the ED. Charitable Endowments Minister PK Sekar Babu alleged there were "symptoms" that Balaji was "tortured." He added that his colleague has been shifted to the ICU.

ED conducted raids in three districts

Furthermore, Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also visited the hospital. Reghupathy questioned the need to raid Balaji's premises non-stop for hours. To note, the ED on Tuesday launched searches at locations linked to Balaji at Chennai, Karur, and Erode. The accused was earlier with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

