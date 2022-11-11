India

Chennai: Heavy rains leave several localities waterlogged; schools, colleges shut

Written by Prateek Talukdar Nov 11, 2022, 11:31 am 2 min read

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued a red alert for Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet

Heavy rainfall lashed Chennai overnight leaving parts of the city waterlogged on Friday, which prompted authorities to shut down schools and colleges in 14 districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall across the state following which 5,093 relief camps have been set up, including 169 in Chennai. Vehicles were seen navigating in knee-deep water.

Context Why does this story matter?

Tamil Nadu, and especially Chennai, is witnessing heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms since last week with the onset of the northeast monsoon over southern India. Two persons had lost their lives last week in rain-related incidents in Pulianthope and Vyasarpadi in north Chennai.

Relief Drainage pumps deployed, relief personnel on standby

Around 60 officials were put in charge of monitoring the affected districts with over 2,000 personnel on standby from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and its counterpart in the state. Around 879 pumps are being used in low-lying areas to drain out water. Along with Chennai, educational institutions were shut in Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore, Salem, Namakkal, Thiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, and Ramanathapuram districts.

Forecast 35-75% more rainfall expected in state

Extremely heavy rainfall is forecast in Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Ranipet districts. Very heavy rainfall was predicted for Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and other districts in the delta region. A low-pressure area hovering over the Bay of Bengal, southwest of the Sri Lankan coast has moved toward Tamil Nadu, bringing heavy showers. The state is expected to experience around 35-75% more rainfall.

Rain bands started to push in slowly, rain activity will increase from #Delta #Cuddalore to #Chennai coastal stretch. Later in the day interior #TamilNadu will catch up rains slowly. pic.twitter.com/hWOrh8zewD — Rainstorm - வானிலை பதிவுகள் (@RainStorm_TN) November 11, 2022