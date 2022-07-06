Lifestyle

Who knew khichdi could be made in so many ways!

Written by Sneha Das Jul 06, 2022, 06:20 pm 2 min read

These khichdi recipes are comforting, wholesome and can be served for dinner.

Nothing soothes the soul more than a warm bowl of khichdi topped with some desi ghee after a long and tiring day. Usually made with rice and lentils, it's a one-meal dish that can be made healthier by adding lots of fiber and antioxidant-rich vegetables to it. These five khichdi recipes are comforting and nutritious and will charge you up during the monsoon.

Light Moong dal khichdi

The classic moong daal khichdi is the best comfort meal when you are feeling under the weather or craving something light and healthy. Wash and soak moong daal in water for half an hour, drain and keep aside. Mix the daal with rice, turmeric powder, salt, peppercorns, and water, and pressure cook up to four whistles. Add ghee, mix and serve hot with kadhi.

Fiber Oats khichdi

This healthy, wholesome, and nutritious oats khichdi is perfect for weight loss. Packed with fiber, it's also great for PCOS and diabetic patients. Saute green chili paste, turmeric powder and garlic paste in some oil in a pressure cooker. Add rolled oats, and yellow moong daal and cook for two-three minutes. Add water, and salt, and pressure cook for two minutes. Serve warm.

Fasting recipe Sweet potato khichdi

Made with the goodness of sweet potatoes, this khichdi can be enjoyed during your fasting days as well. It's healthy and low in calories. Saute cumin seeds and curry leaves in oil. Add grated sweet potatoes and regular potatoes and cook for 10 minutes. Add lemon juice, coriander, green chili paste, peanuts, salt, and sugar. Mix well and cook for three minutes. Serve hot.

Healthy Sprouts khichdi

Saute asafoetida, cumin seeds, and dry red chili in ghee in a pressure cooker. Add ginger paste, tomato, turmeric, cumin and coriander powder, and salt, and mix well. Add soybean chunks, rice, and sprouts. Mix and saute for two-three minutes. Add water and pressure cook up to three-four whistles. Add ghee, garam masala powder, and chopped coriander leaves. Serve hot with chutney.

Wholesome Dalia khichdi

Loaded with fiber and protein, this dalia khichdi is healthy, wholesome, and low in calories. Saute cumin seeds, chilies, asafoetida, curry leaves, ginger paste, green peas, French beans, carrots, tomatoes, onions, dry-roasted dalia, and pre-washed yellow moong daal in ghee. Add red chili powder, cumin powder, turmeric powder, water, and salt, and pressure cook for five minutes. Serve warm.