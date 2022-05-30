Lifestyle

This German Shepherd delivers lunch to his human dad daily

Written by Lahari Basu May 30, 2022, 07:07 pm 2 min read

How has your experience been with dogs? (Photo credit: Instagram / @timssyvats)

Dogs are known for their loyalty, and those living in the mountains seem to be built differently altogether. Not only are they friendly but also protective. They will make friends with you in a minute, and guide you down a tough trek. The mountain pooches follow you like that pug from the older Hutch ads, and if you let them tag along, they will!

A video has gone viral on Instagram which shows a German Shepherd dog carrying a lunch box for his human father. Apparently, he delivers lunch to the man's office every day. Sheru travels two kilometers and abides by road safety guidelines. Whenever he sees a vehicle approaching, he stops on the side of the road to let it pass.

The video posted on Instagram about eight days ago has garnered several comments from netizens who couldn't have enough of the cute vibe. This dutiful dog's morning errand has won over the hearts of millions. The video shared by a blogger with over 47,000 followers has received over 10 million views so far. The adorable video has brought smiles to numerous faces.

"Here in Himachal Pradesh, dogs are not kept in closed spaces and are encouraged to be outside as much as possible," Hindustan Times quoted the blogger as saying. "Sheru has been trained since childhood and carries his dad's lunch to him every day, but has a family member with him to ensure safety." Sheru is trained to avoid any collision or accident.

The comment section overflowed with surprised, positive reactions with comments like, "Cute and super understanding...he is walking on the road very safely." A user wrote, "I'm going to die one day because these cuties steal my heart every time." One user asked, "What if he visits some..other dogs on the street?" One comment expressed that walking alone every day is not cute.