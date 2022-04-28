Lifestyle

5 interesting uses of banana peel

Packed with potassium, folate, fiber, vitamin C, and antioxidants, bananas promote digestion, support heart health, and aid in weight loss. However, did you know that banana peels also have a lot of interesting benefits? Banana peels are rich in essential antioxidants like carotenoids and polyphenols that help to eliminate toxic free radicals from your body. Here are five amazing uses of banana peel.

#1 Whitens your teeth

Ripe banana peels are packed with potassium, manganese, and magnesium that can help to remove yellow stains from your teeth and make them bright and white. Rub the inside of the banana peel on your teeth until thin paste forms. Rub the paste using a dry toothbrush and then brush your teeth with regular toothpaste. Repeat this daily for two weeks to see results.

#2 Polishes your shoes naturally

Banana peels act as a natural polishing agent and can be used on your shoes to make them shiny and sparkling. The potassium and natural oils in them soak into the leather, nourish it and make your shoes last longer. Rub the inside of a banana peel on your leather shoes to remove scuffs or dust. Wipe off any residue with a soft cloth.

#3 Helps to reduce under-eye puffiness

Bananas are loaded with vitamin E and antioxidants that help in brightening and moisturizing the skin and preventing signs of premature aging. Banana peels can help to reduce under-eye puffiness and dark spots and add freshness to your eyes. Cut the peel into small pieces and place them under each eye for 15 minutes. Rinse with a mild cleanser and see the difference yourself.

#4 Gives relief from acne and itchy skin

Banana peels are replete with histamine, vitamins C, E, lectin, and zinc that moisturize the skin, reduce acne spots and prevent new ones from occurring. They also reduce excess sebum production that keeps breakouts and inflammation at bay. Mix mashed banana peels with honey and lemon juice and apply to the concerned areas. Wait for 15 minutes before washing it off with water.

#5 Use them to polish your silver ornaments

When you notice your silver jewelry getting tarnished and losing its shine and luster, don't get heartbroken, instead, use a banana peel to make it shiny and brand new once again. The potassium in banana peel is extremely effective in cleaning metal objects. Blend banana peel with water to form a paste. Rub your silver jewelry with it to add the gloss back.