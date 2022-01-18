5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home

Varnika Sharma Twitter Jan 18, 2022, 03:02 pm 2 min read

There are several ways to naturally whiten your teeth.

The color of your teeth is decided by various factors--dental habits, what you eat and drink, and also your age. Chewing food and several acids from foods and beverages wear off your enamel, leading to discoloration of teeth. According to statistics, Americans spend over $10 billion on teeth whitening treatment. However, there are several inexpensive ways to whiten your teeth at home naturally.

#1 Brush your teeth with baking soda

Baking soda contains natural whitening properties. It is also a mild abrasive that can scrub away the stains on the surface of your teeth. It forms an alkaline environment in your mouth that can prevent the growth of bacteria. Blend one teaspoon of baking soda with two teaspoons of water to form a paste. Brush your teeth with it a few times a week.

#2 Oil pulling is another method

The oil pulling method has also proved helpful in enhancing dental health. This method is mostly used to pull out toxins from your body, improving overall health. Swish around some oil in your mouth to get rid of the bacteria that turns into plaque and makes your teeth yellow. Notably, sesame oil and coconut oil are recommended for practicing oil pulling.

#3 Prevention is always better

Prevention is another method to keep your teeth white. Try to avoid foods like coffee, red wine, and soda to prevent stains from forming on your teeth. Even if you consume them in moderation, make it a point to brush your teeth 25-30 minutes after consumption. Tooth discoloration can also take place due to smoking and tobacco, so avoid them completely.

#4 Here are some foods that can help

Certain foods can make your teeth look brighter by naturally fighting the stains and also help in overall oral health. Having a calcium-rich diet helps prevent teeth discoloration. Pineapple and strawberry have shown effective results in teeth whitening. Pineapples contain component bromelain that can aid in eliminating stains. Strawberries contain malic acid that can prevent discoloration of teeth.

#5 Rub banana, orange, or lemon peels

While oil pulling and other DIY remedies are not backed by science, there are some experiment-based ways you can try. One such remedy is rubbing an orange, banana, or lemon peel on your teeth gently for two minutes. Then wash your mouth and brush your teeth. The peel of these fruits has citric acid that can aid in teeth whitening.