5 benefits of using a hand cream

Sneha Das Twitter Jan 06, 2022, 05:32 pm 2 min read

Hand creams treat dry skin and keep your hands soft and supple

Most of us stress about having healthy and glowing skin on the face but we often tend to overlook our hands that need equal care. Our hands age faster than our face and can lose elasticity a lot quicker if not taken care of. Hand creams help to keep your hands soft, smooth, and nourished and must be included in your everyday beauty routine.

#1 Helps prevent aging

Just like our face, our hands also get exposed to external elements. Since we neglect taking proper care of them, they become defenseless against aging. Hand creams help to increase moisture levels in your hands and boost skin elasticity. They also prevent wrinkles, fine lines, and pigmentation and keep our hands smooth and hydrated. Use a hand cream with anti-aging properties like Keratin.

#2 Helps treat skin inflammation

Washing your hands with harsh soaps and chemical cleansers can strip off the moisture of your hands and cause skin irritation and inflammation. This could lead to dryness, itching, redness on the skin. So, after washing your hands, use a moisturizing hand cream to restore the natural oils in your skin. Using it frequently will prevent inflammation and keep your hands soft and supple.

#3 Heals dry skin

Our hands are more prone to dryness than our face as the skin on the back of our hands is thin and has fewer oil glands. Therefore, it's important to apply a hand cream multiple times a day to treat rough, dry, and cracked skin and keep it smooth and soft. Choose one with vitamin C or hyaluronic acid for better results.

#4 Helps release stress

Hours of doing household and other chores can make your hands feel tired and achy. Applying a hand cream can give you a soothing and peaceful experience and help release stress. The pleasant fragrance of the creams can help to calm your nerves and eliminate anxiety. So indulge in self-care by massaging some hand cream after a tiring day of work.

#5 Gives you healthy nails

Do not forget to apply the hand cream on your nails and cuticles, as they are extremely prone to bacterial and fungal infections, especially during the rainy season. The creams will keep your nails moisturized, healthy, and clean and keep microorganisms or dirt away. We recommend you use anti-bacterial hand cream to get the desired results and prevent any skin infection.