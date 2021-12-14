Lifestyle 6 ways to ace the beauty game like Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the famous Kardashian family, is known for her beautiful skin and for carrying off different styles with ease. It was Jenner's passion for make-up and skincare that led to the birth of her make-up and skincare line. If you are looking to ace this beauty, here are some lesser-known facts about her make-up and skincare regime.

#1 Start with your eye make-up

This eye make-up tip has become quite popular lately. Jenner advises doing your eye make-up first. Logically speaking, if you apply your base first and then do the eyes, you risk eyeshadow falling on your base, thus ruining it. But if you finish your eyes first, then you can clean the fallout and then go in with your foundation.

#2 Highlight before applying foundation

Most of us use a highlighter after we are done with our foundation, blush, and contouring. But Jenner suggests using the highlighter right after you prime your face. This gives you that "glow-from-within" look. It also ensures that the highlight looks natural. Highlighter is meant to go on the highest point of your cheekbones, bridge of the nose, cupid's bow, and under the brows.

#3 Moisturize, but with a brush

Jenner swears by moisturization and you should also keep one in your purse always to hydrate your skin. Moisturizing your skin every day can make your skin soft and supple. Jenner suggests applying moisturizing creams with a brush to prevent wrinkles and fine lines, as hand application tugs on your skin. You can also try a serum for an extra boost of hydration.

#4 Bake your make-up

Baking is a method that ensures your make-up stays in place and doesn't crease. It gives a nice, smooth finish. Jenner cannot do without baking her makeup and you should also give it a try. Apply loads of translucent powder after you are done with your concealer and foundation. Let the powder sit for 15 minutes and then dust off the excess.

#5 Use a wet sponge to avoid cakey makeup

Wet your make-up sponge to prevent your make-up from getting cakey. However, this is not just a Jenner hack but is a method widely followed by make-up artists across the globe. A dry sponge will absorb the product after you pick it up, but a wet sponge ensures it stays on the top, thus minimizing wastage. Plus, you get a streak-free finish.

#6 Stick to a particular skincare routine

Follow a simple skincare routine for that healthy and glowing skin. Jenner diligently follows the CTM routine - cleansing, toning, and moisturizing, in the morning. She takes off her make-up at night, even if she is tired to the bone. Apart from this, she never forgets to apply sunscreen on her face and hands before heading out.

Information Concealer on the lips

Bonus Tip: Here is a concealer hack from her kitty which is quite popular. Dab a bit of concealer on the lips, then go in with your lip liner and the lipstick. This makes the color of your lipstick pop and makes it long-lasting.