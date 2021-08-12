Tired of cakey makeup? You might be overlooking these factors

Aug 12, 2021

Here are a few tips to keep in mind to avoid that cakey look.

So, you finally have your hands on that dream foundation that claims to do wonders! But somehow, the makeup appears too loud and stands out from your face. Applying the foundation the right way can be tricky, and when we believe that less is more, it can take a little expertise to achieve the look. Here are a few tips to keep in mind.

Skin texture

Uneven skin texture may cause the products to sit unevenly

Consider your face as a canvas on which the drawing is made. Now, if the canvas is uneven, chances are the painting will not have a perfect finish. The same applies when you are attempting to apply makeup on your face. Large pores, acne, wrinkles, and fine lines can cause the makeup to be uneven. Using a primer can help blur the imperfections.

Applicator

You may be using the wrong applicator

With umpteen foundation brushes and sponges to choose from, it can get quite confusing to make a decision. We suggest that you first zero in on the liquid or powder foundation which suits your skin. Next, select the brush by applying the product and understanding the finish you are looking for. It can take a few trials before narrowing down on one.

Moisturizer

The moisturizer may be absorbing your makeup

We all know the importance of applying a moisturizer before getting the makeup started. But choosing the wrong formula can end up being a recipe for disastrous makeup. Applying a heavy moisturizer or slathering thick oils can alter the chemical formula of your makeup products. To avoid this, make sure to air dry your moisturizer or cream thoroughly before applying the foundation.

Set the makeup

It is important to give your makeup time to set

The most crucial step while applying any makeup is to it give some time to set. Layering products should be done extra carefully by letting the previous layer set well before using the next product. Lastly, wet your sponge and let it absorb any excess product on your face. This will help you achieve a toned-down look and keep the makeup in place.