Home remedies that work to remove dark spots on face

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Aug 12, 2021, 06:05 pm

Effective remedies that can help remove dark spots on the face.

Hyperpigmentation or dark spots are a common occurrence and can be due to several reasons, including acne scars and excessive sun exposure. These spots can vary in size and intensity and affect not just the face, but the entire body. Here, we suggest a few effective remedies that work well on the small spots that appear on the face.

Orchid

Orchid extracts reduce the size and appearance of pigmentation

Orchid extracts are known to reduce dark spots. Supporting this fact, a study proved that applying cosmetic formulae that are rich in orchid extracts on the skin for eight weeks helped reduce the size and appearance of dark patches. It was also observed that it led to an overall brightening of the skin and a better complexion.

ACV

Apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid that reduces spots

Mix equal parts of apple cider vinegar and water in a bottle. Apply this to the dark spots and leave for two minutes. Rinse the face using cold water. Do this twice a day regularly to reduce the intensity and lighten the spot. However, be sure to dilute the vinegar as mentioned and not leave it for a long time.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C has skin lightening properties that work on spots

Studies confirm that Vitamin C helps in brightening the skin and reducing dark spots. You can either use Vitamin C creams and serums that target dark spots or trust lemon juice to give quick results. For this, simply massage a lemon on the spot for five minutes. You can also dilute lemon juice with few drops of water and apply it to the skin.

Tomato

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene that reduces spots

Sunspot or photodamage is usually caused due to overexposure to the sun rays. Tomatoes are rich in lycopene that works as a natural sunscreen, in addition to lightening dark spots. Gently massage some tomato pulp onto your skin and leave it on for some time. Making a paste consisting of lemon juice and mashed tomato also works great to reduce dark spots.