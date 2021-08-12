These styling tips can make your hair appear thicker

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Aug 12, 2021, 06:02 pm

A few hacks can make your thick hair appear bouncy and thick

Tried everything to grow back your thick mane but nothing worked? Does your hair look unhealthy and thin? While there are umpteen products and remedies that promise thick hair, but they can take a while to show results. While at it, if you are looking for ways to cover up your thin hair, we have listed simple hacks to help you. Read on.

Haircut

Consider chopping your hair and adding layers to it

One of the easiest ways to address thin hair issues is to cut the long tresses that are weighing them down. Ask your stylist to add layers to the hair to give it a more voluminous look. There are various styles that can be done with layers and your stylist should be able to pick the right one for you.

Dry shampoo

Dry shampoo absorbs oil and adds volume to hair

Dry shampoo is a great product for thin hair as it absorbs excess oil from the hair and adds volume to it. Opt for a dry shampoo that contains natural starches like rice in them and avoid the ones that have talc and aluminium starch Octenyl Succinate mentioned on the label. This can help achieve the desired look without causing damage to the hair.

Double ponytail

A double ponytail can make hair look thicker

A double ponytail is another easy way to fake thick hair. Here's how you can do it: Section your hair into an upper and lower part. Then, separately tie them into ponytails. Finally, blend both of them together by taking a small section of hair from your lower ponytail and wrapping it around the base of both of your ponytails.

Blow dry

Blow dry your hair for bouncy look

Blow drying is an easy way to make the hair appear bouncy and thick. Apply a hair protecting serum before drying your hair to avoid any heat damage. If you are skeptical of using a heating device on your thin hair, worry not because air-drying works just as well. However, be sure to stay away from flat irons if you have thin hair.