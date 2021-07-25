#HealthBytes: Having back pain? These yoga asanas will give relief

Try these yoga asanas to get relief from backache

Yoga asanas are highly effective for relieving backaches and the tension that accompanies them. While you may need medical help depending on the intensity of the discomfort, some yoga asanas, if done right, are particularly helpful in reducing back pain. They also help with being more aware of your body balance. These exercises are known to be effective in reducing backaches. Try these.

Cat-cow

Do Marjariasana or cat-cow pose for up to a minute

Come to a tabletop position. Now, inhale deeply, look up, and drop your stomach. Hold the pose for a few seconds. Next, exhale and tuck your chin into your chest. Pull your belly toward your spine and arch the spine upwards. Hold this pose. Again, inhale, drop your stomach, and look up. Continue doing this cat-cow pose for up to a minute.

Downward facing dog

Adho Mukha Svanasana or downward facing dog pose

Come to a tabletop position. Now, by applying pressure on your hands, lift up your knees. Your body should resemble an inverted V. Bend your knees slightly, lightly lift your heels, and straighten the tailbone and spine. Your weight should be distributed equally on both sides of your body. Tuck in your chin lightly. Hold this pose for 30 seconds.

Bridge pose

Setu Bandhasana or bridge pose: Do this for a minute

Lie on your back. Now, bend your knees with heels pulled toward the body and arms by the side. Slowly push through your feet and hands and lift the thighs such that they are parallel to the floor. Tighten the glute muscles. Hold this asana for one minute. Release the pose and come back to starting position. Do this asana for one minute.

Child's pose

Hold Balasana or child's pose for 3-5 minutes

Keep your knees together and sit back on your heels. Now, bend forward and stretch your hands in front of you. Place your forehead on the floor. Make sure to not lift your hips off the floor. You can either leave your arms extended in front of you or bring them to the side with palms facing upward. Hold this pose for 3-5 minutes.