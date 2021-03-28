Ask a frizzy-haired person about the effort that goes into taming their hair, and they will have loads to tell you. Frizzy hair lacks moisture and humid weather and shampoos with an alkaline pH can make it worse. Styling tools can also dry out hair and further the frizz in the hair. So, if you're one of the victims, these home remedies will surely help.

ACV Apple Cider Vinegar helps in balancing the hair's pH levels

Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) is slightly acidic and anecdotal evidence suggests applying it topically is beneficial for reducing frizz, which is usually caused due to an alkaline pH. Mix 1/3 cup of ACV in a liter of water. Pour this mixture on your hair, let it sit for a few minutes, and rinse with cold water. Do this twice weekly for noticeably frizz-free hair.

Coconut oil Coconut oil adds moisture and reduces loss of protein

Coconut oil tames frizzy hair as it adds moisture and reduces protein loss. Gently massage lukewarm coconut oil into the scalp and work your way to the tips. Leave it for 15 minutes and wash with a mild shampoo. Applying a few drops of coconut oil to the hair after washing is also a great tip to make hair more manageable.

Avocado Avocado is packed with vitamins that nourish the hair

Packed with vitamins A and E, avocados are also rich in moisture and can help hydrate hair and tame frizz. Mash a ripe avocado and mix with 4 tablespoons of coconut oil. It should have a paste-like consistency. Apply the mask thoroughly on the hair and cover it with a shower cap. Leave it for 30 minutes and shampoo thoroughly to remove the mask.

Eggs Eggs are high in saturated fats, biotin, vitamins