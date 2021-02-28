That excessive screen-time is harmful to kids is a known fact, but the present scenario makes most of us give in to its lure. Juggling between work and kids has most parents invest in gadgets to keep them busy. Screen-time is not just bad for their eyes but is also a harmful addictive behavior. Here are ways to limit your little one's screen-time.

Routine Implement a routine that they have fun following

While implementing a routine for your kids to follow at home, be sure to add lots of fun and indulgent activities to the same. Set a time for craft activities, karaoke, studies, and some time for them to also spend with their friends. Pin this schedule and let them tick every activity they finish. This is an easy way to divert their screen-time.

Family time Set aside a dedicated family time, do activities together

Kids can feel restless when they don't get much attention. This is especially true in today's scenario, where most parents are working from home, and they don't have hands-on time to dedicate to their little ones. So, in this case, make it a point to spend quality time with them every day, doing activities like walking or car ride by keeping the gadgets away.

Books Inculcate a healthy habit in them like reading books

Reading books is one of the best hobbies and what better way than to get your child into the habit as early as you can. Bookstores have a huge selection when it comes to kids' books and you can choose according to their age and preferences. Get your child to read a story and then discuss it with them once they finish it.

Gadget-free time Lead by example, and set gadget-free time for yourself