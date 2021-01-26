-
Here's why Kerala should be on every traveler's bucket list
Home to the famous backwaters and scenic backdrop with coconut trees, Kerala is a traveler's paradise.
If you are looking for an escape to the mountains, Munnar and Wayanad could be right for you and if you want to have a relaxed day at the beach, Kovalam, Calicut, and Kannur beaches will not disappoint you.
Read on to discover more about this traveler's delight.
Beaches
Witness the splendor of the Arabian Sea at Kerala's beaches
-
Kerala's beaches have something for everyone.
If you are an upmarket traveler, Kovalam and the Varkala cliff beach are the ideal places for you, owing to the many, classy resorts that the places have to offer.
If you are a backpacker, looking to explore economic places, witness the splendor of the Arabian Sea at beaches like Ponnani, Cherai, Thiruvmabadi, and Kappil.
-
Backwaters
Spend a night on board a Kettuvallam with your family
-
The reason that Kerala is most famous for is probably its backwaters in Alleppey.
Beauty is everywhere in this place where the inhabitants commute mostly by boats and not by land.
Rent a Kettuvallam (a boat house) at Alleppey and sail through the backwaters with your family.
For the best experience, spend a night in these boat houses and devour freshly prepared seafood delicacies.
-
Mountains
Head to Meeshapulimala and Wayanad for a surreal mountain experience
-
Hike up the Meeshapuli, the second-highest peak in the Western Ghats for an other-worldly experience of walking through the mist, clouds, and fog.
Wayanad is another mountain range that you can explore for its untouched woods, misty mountains, and dense forests.
Trek up India's largest earth dam, Banasura Dam, or witness the sun set behind Chembra Peak, the choice is yours.
-
Fort Kochi
Hello, laid back travelers! Enjoy the tranquility at Fort Kochi
-
Fort Kochi is an ideal place for travelers and backpackers looking for a laid back setting.
The place has an old-world charm to it, owing to its deep-rooted history, and is usually spotted with foreigners and tourists, exploring it by foot.
Watch the art of fishery at the Vasco da Gama Square and soak in the most photogenic sunset from there, when you visit.
-
Cuisine
Savor the most delicious Malayalee cuisine everywhere you go
-
Being a Malayalee, I am not sure if Kerala is more famous for its beauty or cuisine.
We Keralites love our aviyal as much as we love our parotta and beef varattiyathu.
If you were to visit Kerala, make sure to have our famous kappa-meen curry (tapioca with fish gravy).
Also, you will never be able to stop with just one unniappam (snack), ever.