Home to the famous backwaters and scenic backdrop with coconut trees, Kerala is a traveler's paradise. If you are looking for an escape to the mountains, Munnar and Wayanad could be right for you and if you want to have a relaxed day at the beach, Kovalam, Calicut, and Kannur beaches will not disappoint you. Read on to discover more about this traveler's delight.

Beaches Witness the splendor of the Arabian Sea at Kerala's beaches

Kerala's beaches have something for everyone. If you are an upmarket traveler, Kovalam and the Varkala cliff beach are the ideal places for you, owing to the many, classy resorts that the places have to offer. If you are a backpacker, looking to explore economic places, witness the splendor of the Arabian Sea at beaches like Ponnani, Cherai, Thiruvmabadi, and Kappil.

Backwaters Spend a night on board a Kettuvallam with your family

The reason that Kerala is most famous for is probably its backwaters in Alleppey. Beauty is everywhere in this place where the inhabitants commute mostly by boats and not by land. Rent a Kettuvallam (a boat house) at Alleppey and sail through the backwaters with your family. For the best experience, spend a night in these boat houses and devour freshly prepared seafood delicacies.

Mountains Head to Meeshapulimala and Wayanad for a surreal mountain experience

Hike up the Meeshapuli, the second-highest peak in the Western Ghats for an other-worldly experience of walking through the mist, clouds, and fog. Wayanad is another mountain range that you can explore for its untouched woods, misty mountains, and dense forests. Trek up India's largest earth dam, Banasura Dam, or witness the sun set behind Chembra Peak, the choice is yours.

Fort Kochi Hello, laid back travelers! Enjoy the tranquility at Fort Kochi

Fort Kochi is an ideal place for travelers and backpackers looking for a laid back setting. The place has an old-world charm to it, owing to its deep-rooted history, and is usually spotted with foreigners and tourists, exploring it by foot. Watch the art of fishery at the Vasco da Gama Square and soak in the most photogenic sunset from there, when you visit.

Cuisine Savor the most delicious Malayalee cuisine everywhere you go