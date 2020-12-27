The most common way of muscle building is lifting weights and doing hours of intense workouts. However, that is not the only option. Yoga, which is effective for weight control, stress management, and whatnot, can help you in this cause, too. After all, many yoga asanas are based on the principle of lifting body weight. Here are some of those poses.

Bhujangasana Bhujangasana, or the Cobra Pose

Lie down on your chest with legs slightly apart and toes touching the floor. Keep your hands by your side. Then, firmly place your palms beneath your shoulders, take a deep breath, and lift your head, chest, and waist off the floor. Look toward the ceiling. Hold for 15-30 seconds and breathe normally. Relax and repeat 10 more times.

Trikonasana Trikonasana, or the Triangle Pose

Stand straight with your legs wide apart. Turn your right feet out 90 degrees, and left feet about 15 degrees inwards. Inhale and raise your arms sideways, parallel to the floor with palms facing down. Exhale and bend downwards with your right hand touching the back of your foot and left arm extended upwards, so that both the hands fall in a straight line.

Setu Bandhasana Setu Bandhasana, or the Bridge Pose

To perform this pose, lie on your back with knees bent and heels kept near the buttocks. Keep your arms alongside your body. Slowly, lift your back until the thighs are parallel to the floor. Keep your feet firmly placed on the ground. You can intertwine your hands under the hips for support. Maintain the posture for one minute. Relax, and then repeat.

Kumbhakasana Kumbhakasana, the Plank Pose