The classic margherita pizza is a basic yet delicious treat that is filled with cheese. Representing the three colors of the Italian flag, this one is a popular choice for every pizza lover and is actually pretty simple to make. Given the COVID-19 restrictions, eating outside is a risk nowadays. But you can easily make one at home by following this recipe. Do try!

Ingredients All the ingredients you need to make a margherita pizza

For pizza dough, you will need 500 grams of flour, salt, 300 ml of warm water, seven grams of dried yeast, and 30 ml of extra virgin olive oil. For the topping, you will need tomato sauce, one cup of grated mozzarella cheese, a handful of basil leaves, pepper, and again some extra virgin olive oil. Before starting, preheat the oven to 246°C.

Base Here's how you can create the perfect pizza base

Put the flour into a large bowl, and mix in the yeast and salt. Then, pour in 300 ml warm water and olive oil into the bowl. Mix these ingredients with a wooden spoon until you have a soft dough. Remove it to a floured surface and knead for five minutes until it becomes smooth. Then, stretch out the dough with a rolling pin.

Sauce Now, add the pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

Now, brush the top of the dough lightly with olive oil and place it on a baking tray. Use your fingers to push dents into the surface of the dough. Then, put the tomato sauce (or any other pizza sauce of your choice) on the base and spread it out. Top this off with the grated mozzarella cheese. Additionally, you can put tomato slices.

Baking Bake the pizza for 10 to 12 minutes