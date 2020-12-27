Peeling skin on fingertips is quite common during the winter season. Along with the dry weather, this peeling skin can occur due to allergies from flowers, lead, metal, leather, detergent, and more. Sometimes, the cause can be skin diseases as well. While most of the time peeling fingertips resolve on their own, you may try to treat this condition at home with these remedies.

Oats Dip your hands in a bowl of soaked oats

To prepare this solution, soak some oats in a bowl full of warm water. As the oats soften up, dip your hands in this liquid, and keep them there for the next 10-15 minutes. After that, wash your hands and pat them dry with a towel. Follow this up by applying a mild moisturizer. For better results, repeat this remedy daily.

Olive oil The mixture of extra virgin olive oil and essential oils

Heat some extra virgin olive oil in a bowl and add a few drops of any essential oil (preferably lavender) to it. Then put your fingers in the bowl and wait for at least 10-15 minutes before washing them. Afterward, you can either apply some moisturizer or massage your fingertips with some olive oil every time you wash your hands.

Cucumber Rub some cucumber slices on the affected area

The third remedy is to take a cucumber, peel it, and cut it into thick slices. Then, rub these slices on the affected areas for a while. When the cucumber juice dries out after 10-15 minutes, wash it off with lukewarm water. As usual, follow this up by massaging your hands with a good moisturizer. Alternatively, you can use vitamin E oil as well.

Milk Use the natural moisturizing mixture of milk and honey