Kapil's cafe shooting under investigation, no arrests: Surrey Police

The Surrey Police Service (SPS) in Canada has confirmed that no arrests have been made yet in the shooting incident at comedian Kapil Sharma 's newly opened restaurant, Kap's Cafe. The incident took place early Thursday morning (local time) when shots were fired at the establishment, damaging property but fortunately causing no injuries. Harjeet Singh Laddi , or "Laddi Khalistani," connected to the outlawed Khalistani group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), has claimed responsibility for the shooting.

Statement Investigation is in 'early stages' Speaking to Times Now, the Surrey Police said, "The investigation into this shooting is in the early stages. No suspects have yet been detained or arrested." "Surrey Police Service will be gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses and others to determine the motives behind and the persons responsible for the shooting."

Cafe statement 'Let's stand firm against violence...': Kap's Cafe's statement In response to the incident, Kap's Cafe took to Instagram to express their shock and determination. They said, "We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking." "This cafe exists because of your belief in what we're building together. Let's stand firm against violence and ensure Kap's Cafe remains a place of warmth and community."

Security measures Mumbai Police visited Sharma's residence Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police visited Sharma's residence in Oshiwara on Friday. The visit was reportedly to confirm his address after the shooting incident. A senior official told PTI that no additional security has been provided to the comedian, and his statement hasn't been recorded yet.