'Processing this shock': Kapil Sharma addresses shooting incident 

Kap's Cafe, a restaurant owned by Indian comedian-actor Kapil Sharma , has condemned the shooting incident that took place outside its premises in Surrey, Canada, on Thursday. In an Instagram Story shared on Friday, the cafe expressed heartbreak over the violence that disrupted their vision of creating a warm and joyful community space. The cafe said they are "processing this shock, but we are not giving up."

Cafe's statement 'To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking' The cafe's statement read, "We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation." "To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock but we are not giving up." The statement further thanked patrons for their support and emphasized the importance of community in sustaining their vision.

Gratitude expressed 'Let's stand firm against violence...' Kap's Cafe also extended its heartfelt gratitude to the Surrey Police and Delta Police for their swift response and efforts in ensuring everyone's safety during this challenging time. The cafe's statement read, "Let's stand firm against violence and ensure Kap's Cafe remains a place of warmth and community." "From all of us at Kap's Cafe, thank you and see you soon, under better skies. With hope and gratitude #supportkapscafecanada."

Incident overview Shooting incident occurred around 1:50am The shooting incident at Kap's Cafe occurred around 1:50am on Wednesday (local time). The Surrey Police Service reported that several gunshots were fired outside the restaurant, damaging windows but thankfully not injuring anyone inside. At least 10 bullet holes were visible in a window at Kap's Cafe on Thursday morning. A spokesperson from the Surrey Police Service, Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton, confirmed that an investigation into the motive and suspects is currently underway.