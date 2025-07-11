iPhone 17 Pro hands-on images reveal chunky camera-island, repositioned logo

Apple 's upcoming iPhone 17 series is generating a lot of buzz ahead of its September launch. The new lineup will reportedly come with major upgrades in design, performance, and camera capabilities. Ahead of the launch, tipster Majin Bu has shared hands-on images of an alleged iPhone 17 Pro dummy unit on X. The device is said to be identical in size and design to the final model.

Camera and frame Dummy shows redesigned camera island The images of the dummy unit show a major redesign on the rear side with a huge camera island running across the width of the iPhone 17 Pro. The camera lenses will be positioned like those on the 16 Pro. However, the larger camera module now takes over most of the back panel. The frame of both iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models could change from titanium to aluminum, which would be a departure from Apple's recent material choices.

Logo placement Apple logo to be centered below the camera bar In another design change, the Apple logo has been moved to sit between the bottom edge of the phone and the camera island. This decision could spark a debate among users. Along with these design updates, the iPhone 17 series is also expected to get a RAM upgrade. Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital has claimed that iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max could come with 12GB of RAM.

