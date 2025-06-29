Apple's AirTag 2 launching in Q3 with these new features

Apple 's popular item tracker, the AirTag, is due for an upgrade. The first-generation model was launched in 2021 and has since become a favorite among users. However, there have been no updates or refreshes from Apple since then. Now, rumors suggest that the company will unveil its successor, the AirTag 2, sometime between July and September this year.

Launch speculation Expected to debut alongside iPhone 16 Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had earlier hinted that the next-gen AirTags would be launched mid-year. However, recent reports from 9to5Mac indicate that Apple might introduce the new device during its iPhone launch event in September. This speculation is further fueled by the absence of any announcement at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June, which could have been an ideal platform for such a product reveal.

Anticipated upgrades AirTag 2 could get an improved tracking range The design of the upcoming AirTag 2 is expected to be similar to its predecessor, with no major changes. However, it may come with a second-generation ultra-wideband (UWB) chip for improved tracking range. This would let users track an AirTag using Precision Finding from three times farther away than before. The UWB 2 chip in iPhones has a range of about 200 feet, and AirTag 2 could match that capability.