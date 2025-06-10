WWDC 2025: Apple's top 7 announcements you need to know
What's the story
Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote on Monday was packed with exciting updates and new features for its range of products.
The company unveiled a sleek design refresh for its operating systems, along with a slew of new features for iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, and more.
Here are some of the most notable changes announced during the keynote.
OS updates
Apple changes OS naming convention
In a major shift, Apple has changed the naming convention of its operating systems to match the year of release instead of version numbers.
The new names are iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26.
The revamped look will be available as developer betas starting today and to all users this fall.
Design overhaul
Liquid Glass theme for all operating systems
Apple is giving a major design overhaul to its operating systems with a new Liquid Glass theme.
The update brings more transparency to buttons, switches, sliders, text, and media controls across the interface.
The date, time, and notification previews on iOS 26's lockscreen will also get this new look for a clearer view of the wallpaper behind all text elements.
App updates
Redesigned Safari and Camera apps
As part of the design overhaul, Apple has also revamped some of its core apps in iOS 26.
The Safari browser will now take up the entire screen for a more immersive experience.
The Camera app gets a simplified layout with two main options - photo and video - while other modes like Slow-Mo and Cinematic can be accessed by swiping on the tool bar.
The Phone app is also getting a major upgrade in iOS 26.
AI stuff
New AI features
iOS 26 introduces an Apple Intelligence feature that activates the AI assistant using screenshot buttons. You can ask ChatGPT about on-screen content or search visually on Google or Etsy.
Apple has also added real-time translation to Messages, Phone, and FaceTime—translating texts, voicing calls aloud, and showing live captions during video calls.
iOS 26 also brings new tools to combat spam calls and texts. One of the most notable features is Call Screening which automatically answers unknown callers without disturbing you.
Multitasking upgrade
New multitasking features coming to iPadOS 26
iPadOS 26 will bring advanced multitasking features, including new windowing capabilities.
These will let you resize app windows, arrange them on your display, and open multiple windows at once.
A more precise mouse pointer and a new menu bar are also being added for easier navigation and access to various options and commands.
Messaging enhancements
Major updates coming to Messages app
The Messages app is getting a major update with iOS 26. Users can now customize the background of their chats and create polls in group conversations.
Other new features include typing indicators for group chats and the ability to screen messages from unknown senders, which will be placed in a separate folder instead of your main list.
Gaming hub
New games app for Apple Arcade
Apple has also launched a new Games app that serves as a one-stop destination for all your Apple Arcade games.
The Library tab lets you see the games you've downloaded from the App Store, while the Play Together feature lets you challenge friends to play together.
This move further strengthens Apple's commitment to providing an integrated gaming experience across its devices.