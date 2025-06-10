iOS 26 brings new ways to stop spam calls, texts
Apple has announced iOS 26, the next major software update for iPhones, with several new tools to combat spam calls and texts.
One of the most notable features is Call Screening. The tool automatically answers unknown callers without disturbing you.
Once the caller states their name and purpose of call, your phone rings, letting you decide whether to pick up or not.
This way, users can avoid unnecessary interruptions from spam calls while still having control over their incoming communication.
Sender management
New sender screening feature in Messages
Another key feature in iOS 26 is the ability to screen new senders.
The tool lets you approve unknown numbers and detect spam, giving you more control over your conversations in Messages and recent calls in the Phone and FaceTime apps.
This way, users can keep their communication channels clean by allowing only trusted contacts into their digital space.
Hold assist
Hold Assist for more efficient phone interactions
The third major feature coming with iOS 26 is Hold Assist.
The tool keeps your spot in line while you wait for a live agent and notifies you when they're ready.
This way, users don't have to worry about losing their place while on hold, making phone interactions more efficient and less frustrating.