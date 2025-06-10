What's the story

Apple has announced iOS 26, the next major software update for iPhones, with several new tools to combat spam calls and texts.

One of the most notable features is Call Screening. The tool automatically answers unknown callers without disturbing you.

Once the caller states their name and purpose of call, your phone rings, letting you decide whether to pick up or not.

This way, users can avoid unnecessary interruptions from spam calls while still having control over their incoming communication.