YouTube app just stopped working on these iPhones and iPads
What's the story
YouTube has released a new update for its iOS and iPadOS app, bearing version 20.22.1.
The update doesn't mention any major changes but raises the minimum OS requirements to iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.
This change means that several older Apple devices are no longer supported by the popular video streaming platform's app.
The change in YouTube app compatibility could affect a lot of users who still rely on older iPhones and iPads for their daily dose of videos.
Affected devices
7 devices excluded from YouTube's support list
The new update affects a total of seven Apple devices.
These include the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, first-generation iPhone SE, as well as the iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 4.
If you're using any of these models, you won't be able to update or get further support for the YouTube app after this update.
Compatibility check
How to check device compatibility?
To check if your device is compatible with iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, you can connect with Apple's support.
If your device no longer supports the YouTube app, you can still watch your favorite videos by visiting the YouTube website through a browser.
However, the experience will not be as smooth or feature-rich as the app.