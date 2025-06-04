What's the story

YouTube has released a new update for its iOS and iPadOS app, bearing version 20.22.1.

The update doesn't mention any major changes but raises the minimum OS requirements to iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.

This change means that several older Apple devices are no longer supported by the popular video streaming platform's app.

The change in YouTube app compatibility could affect a lot of users who still rely on older iPhones and iPads for their daily dose of videos.