Apple Vision Pro will soon let users scroll with eyes
What's the story
Apple is said to be working on an eye-scrolling feature for its Vision Pro headset.
The new capability, which is currently being tested as part of visionOS 3, will allow users to scroll through software using their eyes.
This would eliminate the need for hand gestures while browsing, reading, and more.
The technology will leverage the existing eye-tracking hardware and software in the device and will be demonstrated at Apple's annual developer conference, which starts on June 9.
User interface
Eye-scrolling feature to enhance user experience
The eye-scrolling feature will work across all of Apple's built-in apps on the Vision Pro headset, which is priced at $3,499.
Apple is also prepping a way for developers to integrate this tech into their own software.
Even though the device isn't a commercial success yet, Apple continues to add new features and improve the experience for current users.
Team restructuring
Apple's visionOS team restructured
Last month, the team behind visionOS was restructured, with employees transitioning from the former Vision Products Group into a new unified Siri and visionOS software team within Apple's software engineering organization.
The restructuring aligns with Apple's ongoing efforts to enhance its software engineering capabilities.
The company recently announced a number of upcoming accessibility upgrades for Apple devices, including support for companies developing neural-controlled interfaces.
Product development
Future plans for Vision product line
Apple is also working on future hardware devices for the Vision product line, including a lighter version of the headset and a model that can be tethered to a Mac for low-latency applications.
The company is also developing smart glasses, both with and without augmented reality (AR). It is likely that these AR products will run on the same operating system as the Vision Pro.