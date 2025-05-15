What's the story

Apple is said to be working on an eye-scrolling feature for its Vision Pro headset.

The new capability, which is currently being tested as part of visionOS 3, will allow users to scroll through software using their eyes.

This would eliminate the need for hand gestures while browsing, reading, and more.

The technology will leverage the existing eye-tracking hardware and software in the device and will be demonstrated at Apple's annual developer conference, which starts on June 9.