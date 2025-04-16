India: Apple sold record 3M+ iPhones in Q1 2025
What's the story
Apple has hit a major milestone in India, with preliminary estimates from IDC suggesting that the tech giant shipped more than three million iPhones in the first quarter of 2025.
The number marks a big jump from the 2.21 million units sold in the same quarter last year.
Upasna Joshi, IDC's Research Manager, credits affordability initiatives like no cost EMIs and cashback offers for the growth.
Trends
Apple's growth defies market trends
Despite the overall Indian smartphone market witnessing a contraction this quarter, Apple continues to flourish.
The recently launched iPhone 16 series, including the budget-friendly iPhone 16e, has played a key role in driving this surge by contributing to over half of total shipments.
This marks a departure from 2024 when the iPhone 15 and 13 models ruled during festive seasons.
Competitive landscape
Apple's rapid growth outpaces rivals in India
While IDC is yet to release the complete quarter data, January and February numbers indicate an 8.1% year-on-year decline in smartphone sales as consumers become more cautious despite discounts.
India's top two smartphone brands, Vivo and Samsung, saw declines of 2.7% and 19.5%, respectively.
However, OPPO and Realme posted growth rates of 14.3% and 5.3%.
Apple recorded the fastest growth at a staggering rate of 36.1%, IDC's Senior Market Research Analyst Aditya Rampal said.
Market
India emerges as Apple's 4th-largest market globally
India became Apple's fourth-largest market in the world in 2024, after the US, China, and Japan.
It accomplished this feat with record shipments of 12 million units and a 35% YoY growth.
In Q4 2024, Apple made its debut in India's top five smartphone brands with a 10% market share, thanks to robust iPhone sales.
Analysts expect the momentum to continue.
Expansion
Apple's ambitious plans and growth in India
Apple, meanwhile, is looking to cement its place in the high-value smartphone segment by hitting an estimated 13-14 million units in 2025.
Joshi expects Apple to continue beating the overall smartphone market this year.
Counterpoint Research also anticipates Apple to sustain a steady annual growth rate of 10-15% in FY25.
To fuel this growth, Apple is ramping up local manufacturing, retail, and aggressive hiring across major cities.