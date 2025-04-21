What's the story

A Minnesota-based tech executive has filed a lawsuit against Apple, seeking $5 million in damages.

The case arises from the company's refusal to help recover data from his stolen iPhone.

The incident took place when the executive, Michael Mathews, was in Arizona. His iPhone contained over 2TB of personal and professional information, including family pictures, tax documents, and work-related research material.

The loss of the device severely disrupted his business operations, according to a Washington Post report.