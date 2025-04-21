Apple refuses to recover stolen iPhone's data, sued for $5M
What's the story
A Minnesota-based tech executive has filed a lawsuit against Apple, seeking $5 million in damages.
The case arises from the company's refusal to help recover data from his stolen iPhone.
The incident took place when the executive, Michael Mathews, was in Arizona. His iPhone contained over 2TB of personal and professional information, including family pictures, tax documents, and work-related research material.
The loss of the device severely disrupted his business operations, according to a Washington Post report.
Security concerns
Apple's security measures and limitations
Despite providing proof of ownership, Mathews says Apple didn't help him recover his stolen data.
The tech giant has security features such as "Find My" to lock lost/stolen phones.
However, these can be easily bypassed by savvy thieves who can change recovery emails, reset passwords, and lock the original owner out of their account.
If the device's data isn't backed up to iCloud, recovery becomes even harder due to Apple's privacy policies.
Legal implications
Lawsuit could prompt Apple to reassess data recovery policies
Mathews isn't alone in his fight against Apple's data recovery policies.
Other iPhone users have also faced similar problems, which gives a glimpse into Apple's handling of stolen device information.
If Mathews's case picks up, it could force Apple to rethink its way of helping customers dealing with theft and maybe even offer a way to recover lost data.