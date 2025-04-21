What's the story

Krutrim AI, an artificial intelligence venture founded by Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal, is said to be in talks to raise $300 million in a new round of funding.

The move would mark the Bengaluru-based start-up's first funding since it became a unicorn in January last year.

Initially, Krutrim had aimed to raise $500 million but later lowered its target amid lukewarm investor interest.