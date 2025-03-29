Now, ChatGPT's free users can also create Ghibli-style photos
What's the story
OpenAI has enabled ChatGPT's new image generator for its free users, allowing them to create all kinds of pictures using AI.
The image generation feature, which was first rolled out to Plus, Pro, and Team users globally on March 26, is now available to all ChatGPT users for free.
The development has been welcomed by social media users who have been trying to generate Studio Ghibli-style photos using free AI tools such as Grok and Gemini.
Steps
How to create Ghibli-style images on ChatGPT?
To use the new feature, users have to visit the ChatGPT website or app and upload their image by clicking on the '+' sign at the bottom left corner.
They then enter 'Ghiblify this' or 'turn this image into Studio Ghibli theme' in text box.
The desired image will appear in Studio Ghibli style, which can be saved by clicking on a download arrow at the top.
Restrictions
OpenAI imposes limits on image generation
OpenAI had restricted image generation due to high demand, which CEO Sam Altman said was 'melting' their GPUs.
According to the latest update by Altman, free users of ChatGPT will be allowed to generate up to three images per day.
In our testing, we were able to generate up to five results.
Note that ChatGPT cannot modify body features but can adjust overall proportions to align with the Studio Ghibli aesthetic.