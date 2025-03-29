What's the story

OpenAI has enabled ChatGPT's new image generator for its free users, allowing them to ﻿create all kinds of pictures using AI.

The image generation feature, which was first rolled out to Plus, Pro, and Team users globally on March 26, is now available to all ChatGPT users for free.

The development has been welcomed by social media users who have been trying to generate Studio Ghibli-style photos using free AI tools such as Grok and Gemini.