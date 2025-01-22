'Like...competent people coming to US': Trump amid H-1B visa debate
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has addressed the debate on the contentious H-1B visa program.
Speaking at a joint news conference at the White House, Trump said he appreciated "very competent people" coming into the US through the program.
"I like both sides of the argument, but I also like very competent people coming into our country," Trump said.
Program utilization
Trump highlights personal use of H-1B program
The president was accompanied by Oracle CTO Larry Ellison, Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, and Open AI CEO Sam Altman at the conference.
He emphasized his own use of the H-1B program and its use beyond engineering positions.
"Maitre d,' wine experts, even waiters, high-quality waiters -- you've got to get the best people. People like Larry, he needs engineers, Masa also needs... they need engineers like nobody's ever needed them," Trump said.
Program necessity
Trump acknowledges opposition, stresses necessity of H-1B program
"So, we have to have quality people coming in. Now by doing that, we're expanding businesses and that takes care of everybody," Trump added.
The H1-B visa for foreign guest workers is a hotly debated issue among Trump supporters.
While some advocates, such as Tesla owner Elon Musk, favor the program to bring in competent professionals, others contend that the influx of foreign labor steals jobs away from Americans.
Order
Trump issued a radical executive order on 1st day
On the first day of his second term, Trump issued a radical executive order titled "Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship" that removed the country's birthright citizenship.
Trump said that unless at least one parent of a new-born in the United States is an American citizen or a green card holder, the child will not be considered an American.
The decision will be applied to all children born in the US beginning February 20.