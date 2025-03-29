ISRO successfully tests semi-cryogenic engine for future space missions
What's the story
In a major achievement, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted a hot test of its semi-cryogenic engine, marking a major milestone in its space exploration endeavors.
The test was conducted at ISRO's Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu.
The development is critical to India's mission of enhancing its payload capacity and upgrading the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3).
Test details
Engine performance validated in crucial test
The semi-cryogenic engine, which uses liquid oxygen and kerosene as propellants, was put through a rigorous hot test of 2.5 seconds. It delivered a high thrust of 2,000kN.
Conducted by ISRO's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), the test confirmed the smooth ignition and successful operation of the engine's boost strap mode.
It also validated critical subsystems like the pre-burner, turbo pumps, start system, and control components.
Future plans
SE2000 engine to boost payload capacity
The semi-cryogenic engine, dubbed SE2000, is a critical part of ISRO's efforts to improve its propulsion technology.
The SE2000 will take the place of the existing core liquid stage (L110) in LVM3 and is anticipated to increase its capacity from four tons to five tons in Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).
This upgrade aligns with India's broader goals in space exploration.
Collaboration
ISRO's semi-cryogenic engine development involves local manufacturers
The development of the SE2000 semi-cryogenic engine also marks a strong collaboration between ISRO and Indian industries.
Key components like space-grade kerosene and engine hardware are being developed in collaboration with local manufacturers.
This collaboration is part of ISRO's ongoing efforts to upgrade its propulsion technology, further strengthening India's capabilities in high-tech industries.