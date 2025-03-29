What's the story

In a major achievement, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted a hot test of its semi-cryogenic engine, marking a major milestone in its space exploration endeavors.

The test was conducted at ISRO's Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu.

The development is critical to India's mission of enhancing its payload capacity and upgrading the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3).