What's the story

The Indian government has appointed V Narayanan as the new Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Secretary of the Department of Space, effective January 14.

He will be succeeding S Somanath in the roles.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training issued the official order confirming the decision on Wednesday.

Narayanan is currently serving as the Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) in Valiamala, Kerala.