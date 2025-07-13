John Abraham-Manushi Chhillar's 'Tehran' likely to release on OTT soon
What's the story
The much-anticipated geopolitical thriller Tehran, starring John Abraham and Manushi Chhillar, is gearing up for a direct-to-OTT release next month, reported Box Office Worldwide. Originally scheduled for a theatrical release on January 26, 2023, the film has been delayed multiple times. Now it is likely to premiere on Independence Day (August 15).
Film details
Official update expected soon
A source close to the production indicated that Tehran is likely to hit OTT platforms next month. "The team of the film is considering releasing Tehran on Independence Day 2025. A final decision will be taken in a few days, after which the official announcement will be made," the insider revealed. The 90-minute-long film has reportedly shaped up well and is one of the most exciting releases of the year on OTT.
Film's background
Know more about the movie
Directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Maddock Films and Bake My Cake Films, Tehran is a gripping tale inspired by true events. The film also stars Madhurima Tuli as Abraham's wife. Despite the challenges of night shoots that led to sleepless nights, Chhillar has said that she found fulfillment in exploring her craft through this project. The film was announced in 2022.