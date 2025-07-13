Gangland: The City of Crime's OTT release details

How to watch 'Gangland'

You can catch Gangland on both Chaupal and OTTplay Premium.

If you're interested in more Punjabi crime stories, both platforms also have the original 2018 web series Gangland in Motherland (which inspired the movie) plus titles like White Punjab, Criminal, Shooter, Babbar, and Rupinder Gandhi the Gangster.

An OTTplay Premium subscription starts at just ₹10/month and includes access to Chaupal, Altt, and Lionsgate Play.