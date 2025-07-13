Next Article
'Special OPS Season 2' delayed: New OTT release date revealed
The much-awaited second season of Special OPS is now set to premiere on July 18, 2025.
Kay Kay Menon, back as R&AW agent Himmat Singh, shared the update on Instagram and teased that this season will dive into cyber warfare and digital threats—all episodes landing together for your next binge.
Menon shared the news on Instagram
Season 2 streams only on JioHotstar.
Alongside Menon, familiar faces like Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Saiyami Kher, and Meher Vij return, with Tahir Raj Bhasin and Prakash Raj joining the cast.
The show was shot in Budapest, Turkey, and Georgia to bring global security action right to your screen.