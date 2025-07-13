'Special OPS Season 2' delayed: New OTT release date revealed Entertainment Jul 13, 2025

The much-awaited second season of Special OPS is now set to premiere on July 18, 2025.

Kay Kay Menon, back as R&AW agent Himmat Singh, shared the update on Instagram and teased that this season will dive into cyber warfare and digital threats—all episodes landing together for your next binge.