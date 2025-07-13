Pixel 10 series launching soon—how much it'll cost in India

Google 's upcoming Pixel 10 series is likely to follow a similar pricing strategy as the previous generation, at least in Europe. A trusted leak suggests that Google will keep the prices consistent for most of the Pixel 10 models. This could mean no price hike for Indian consumers either, mirroring last year's pricing structure for the Pixel 9 series.

Pricing details Pixel 10 series pricing details The leak suggests that the Pixel 10 (128GB) could be priced at €899 (roughly ₹81,000), while the Pixel 10 Pro (128GB) may cost around €1,099 (approximately ₹99,000). The higher-end models, such as the Pixel 10 Pro XL (256GB) and Pixel 10 Pro Fold (256GB), could be priced at €1,299 (~₹1,17,000) and €1,899 (~₹1,71,000), respectively. For reference, the Pixel 9 was launched in India at ₹79,999, 9 Pro at ₹1,09,999, 9 Pro XL at ₹1,24,999, and 9 Pro Fold at ₹1,72,999.

Lineup alterations Changes in the lineup structure Along with the pricing, there are also changes in the lineup structure of the Pixel 10 series. The Pixel 10 Pro XL now starts at 256GB storage, dropping the 128GB base variant. This change effectively increases the entry cost for that model. A new 1TB variant of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is also said to be coming for those who need more onboard storage.

Target audience Google is also expected to launch new Pixel Buds These changes in the Pixel 10 series suggest that Google is targeting power users with more premium storage options, while keeping the base model pricing consistent. Alongside the phones, Google is also expected to launch Pixel Buds 2a at a higher price of €149 (approximately ₹13,400), up from the previous generation's €109 pricing. This could indicate new features or hardware improvements in the next-gen earbuds.