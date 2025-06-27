No more Chrome updates for these Android devices from August
What's the story
Google has announced that it will no longer support its Chrome browser on certain older Android devices. The change will come into effect with the release of the Chrome 139 update in August (tentatively scheduled for release on August 5). After this update, only devices running Android 10 or higher will be supported. This means that users with Android 8.0 (Oreo) and Android 9.0 (Pie) will not receive any further updates from early August.
User impact
Upgrade to Android 10 or newer
Even after the lack of updates, older versions of Chrome will continue to work for users on these operating systems. However, Google recommends that those still using older Android versions should upgrade to a supported version for continued security updates and access to new features in Chrome. The company made this clear in its announcement about the upcoming changes.
Distribution data
Number of users on older Android versions
As of April 2025, Android 9 is running on 6% of devices while Android 8 and 8.1 are powering some 4% of devices. While this may seem a small number, these versions have already reached the end of their life cycle. For context, Android 8 was launched in 2017 while its successor arrived in 2018, making it eight and seven years since these versions were first introduced, respectively.