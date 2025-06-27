No more Chrome updates for these Android devices from August

Even after the lack of updates, older versions of Chrome will continue to work for users on these operating systems. However, Google recommends that those still using older Android versions should upgrade to a supported version for continued security updates and access to new features in Chrome. The company made this clear in its announcement about the upcoming changes.

Distribution data

Number of users on older Android versions

As of April 2025, Android 9 is running on 6% of devices while Android 8 and 8.1 are powering some 4% of devices. While this may seem a small number, these versions have already reached the end of their life cycle. For context, Android 8 was launched in 2017 while its successor arrived in 2018, making it eight and seven years since these versions were first introduced, respectively.