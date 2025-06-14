Google Gemini can now summarize PDFs for you
What's the story
Google has brought its artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Gemini, to Workspace users, making it easier to sift through information in PDFs and Google Forms.
The new file summarization capabilities are designed to condense key details and insights into a more digestible format, saving users from the hassle of manually searching through files.
Enhanced functionality
Summarizing content in PDF files
When a user opens a PDF in their Google Drive, Gemini AI will automatically generate summary cards.
These cards will also provide clickable actions based on the content of the document, like "draft a sample proposal" or "list interview questions based on this resume."
Users can click any of these options to get Gemini to perform the task in the Drive side panel.
The feature is available in over 20 languages and is gradually rolling out to users.
Form assistance
How Gemini AI works in Google Forms
Gemini AI will also help summarize responses to short-answer or paragraph questions in Google Forms.
The summaries will take into account the form title, description, questions, and replies to highlight key themes and takeaways.
This feature will be available when questions get more than three responses.
However, it is worth noting that this capability is currently only available in English.
General availability for Workspace users starts rolling out on June 26.
Creation tool
'Help me create' feature in Google Forms
Along with summarizing, Gemini AI will also offer a "help me create" feature in Google Forms.
This tool automatically generates forms based on user descriptions and can incorporate details from supporting Docs, Sheets, Slides, or PDFs.
For instance, a carpentry company could use this feature to import its product catalog and generate a quote estimation form for customers.
The "help me create" tool will be available in English starting July 7.