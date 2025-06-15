This Google Messages bug is affecting some Pixel, Samsung devices
What's the story
A bug in the beta version of Google Messages is causing issues for users of Pixel and Samsung smartphones, preventing a new feature from working.
The problem lies with the latest beta version of the app (20250610_00_RC02.phone.openbeta_dynamic), which has been found to crash when users try to use its new forward button.
The issue has been confirmed and is limited to specific devices running this particular version of the app.
Device check
How to check if you are affected
To see if you are using the affected version of Google Messages, go to Settings > Apps > See all apps.
Now, scroll down and tap on Messages. From the App info page, scroll down to the very bottom and check if the version number matches 20250610_00_RC02.phone.openbeta_dynamic.
If it does, then your device is likely affected by this bug.
Feature disruption
New forward button causes app to crash
The new forward button, which is represented by a circle with an arrow turning to the right and two arrow points, is supposed to open a list of contacts for sharing images or texts.
However, if you press this button in the affected version of Google Messages, it crashes the app immediately.
Temporary solution
Temporary workaround to help you get through
Until Google releases an update to fix this bug, users are advised to manually copy and paste links they want to share.
For images, save them on your device and share using the Gallery icon within a thread.
This workaround should help you continue using Google Messages without any major disruptions until the issue is resolved by an official update from Google.
Program exit
How to uninstall the beta version of Google Messages
If you want to stop using the beta version of Google Messages, you can leave the program by clicking on this link and hitting the "Leave This Program" button in the bottom right corner.
After that, head over to the Play Store and install the stable version of Google Messages on your phone.
This will ensure that you're no longer affected by this bug.