Facebook down for thousands of users globally

Facebook is currently facing a major outage, affecting thousands of users globally. The issue is especially prevalent in the US , where many have reported problems with logging in, using the app, and accessing the website. Downdetector, a platform that monitors service issues through user reports, initially recorded over 350 reports early Thursday morning (local time), which increased to over 450 later in the day. This indicates that the problem is either spreading or affecting more users as time goes on.

Service disruptions App, website and login issues The outage has affected different aspects of Facebook's services. As per reports, 50% of users facing issues are having trouble with the app, while 31% are unable to access the website. Login failures have been reported by 19% of users. Some are even unable to post updates, view timelines, or send messages on the platform.

Widespread impact Disruption in several US cities The Facebook outage has hit several regions in the US, including San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, Tampa, Chicago, and New York. However, it's not just limited to these areas, as users from other countries have also reported similar issues. Despite the widespread complaints about these service disruptions across various platforms such as X, Meta's official status page still shows "no known issues" with Facebook.