Duleep Trophy: Batters with most runs in a season
What's the story
India's impending domestic season will mark the return of Duleep Trophy in its traditional inter-zonal format. The iconic red-ball tournament will begin on August 28, with Bengaluru hosting the matches. Duleep Trophy, India's premier First-Class tournament, has seen quite a few batters shine forth. Over the years, two batters have racked up 600-plus runs in a season. Here we list the same.
#1
Raman Lamba: 659 runs in 1987/88
The late Raman Lamba tops this tally with a staggering 659 runs in the 1987/88 season. Lamba scored an incredible triple-century in the final, which helped North Zone lift the cup. They defeated West Zone in the summit clash. In just three matches (5 innings), Lamba hammered 659 runs at an average of 131.80. The tally includes 3 tons.
Information
Highest individual score in Duleep Trophy
As per ESPNcricinfo, Lamba scored 320 in the 1987/88 final, the highest individual score in Duleep Trophy history. Lamba, who died after a tragic on-field incident, slammed a record 320 (471) for North Zone against West Zone.
#2
Surendra Bhave: 651 runs in 1994/95
Former West Zone batter Surendra Bhave remains the only player with over 600 runs in a Duleep Trophy campaign. Bhave hammered 651 runs from four matches at 130.20 in the 1994/95 edition. He missed his triple-ton by just eight runs in the encounter against South Zone in Rourkela. Bhave smashed a fine 292, the third-highest individual score in Duleep Trophy history.