Duleep Trophy: Batters with most runs in a season

India's impending domestic season will mark the return of Duleep Trophy in its traditional inter-zonal format. The iconic red-ball tournament will begin on August 28, with Bengaluru hosting the matches. Duleep Trophy, India's premier First-Class tournament, has seen quite a few batters shine forth. Over the years, two batters have racked up 600-plus runs in a season. Here we list the same.

#1 Raman Lamba: 659 runs in 1987/88 The late Raman Lamba tops this tally with a staggering 659 runs in the 1987/88 season. Lamba scored an incredible triple-century in the final, which helped North Zone lift the cup. They defeated West Zone in the summit clash. In just three matches (5 innings), Lamba hammered 659 runs at an average of 131.80. The tally includes 3 tons.

Information Highest individual score in Duleep Trophy As per ESPNcricinfo, Lamba scored 320 in the 1987/88 final, the highest individual score in Duleep Trophy history. Lamba, who died after a tragic on-field incident, slammed a record 320 (471) for North Zone against West Zone.