Duleep Trophy: Presenting batters with most 50-plus scores

India's impending domestic season will mark the return of Duleep Trophy in its traditional inter-zonal format. The iconic red-ball tournament will begin on August 28, with Bengaluru hosting the matches. Duleep Trophy, India's premier First-Class tournament, has seen quite a few batters shine forth. Over the years, four batters have racked up over 15 50-plus scores in the tournament. Here we list the same.

#1 Wasim Jaffer: 21 scores One of the most prolific run-scorers, Wasim Jaffer tops this elite list. The 47-year-old racked up 2,545 runs from 30 games at an incredible average of 55.32. His tally includes 8 tons and 13 half-centuries. He remains the only player with over 20 50-plus scores in the tournament. Notably, Jaffer concluded his First-Class career with a staggering 19,410 runs at 50.67.

#2 Vikram Rathour: 17 scores Vikram Rathour, who later became Indian men's cricket team's batting coach, was also a force to reckon with. He is the second-highest run-scorer in Duleep Trophy history. In 25 matches for North Zone, he scored 2,265 runs at an average of 51.47. Rathour hammered six tons and 11 half-centuries in the tournament, aggregating 17 50-plus scores.